‘We will be ready, we don’t fear anything’ – Vera Pauw excited by task despite 'really tough’ World Cup draw

Republic of Ireland Head coach Vera Pauw at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 draw at Aotea Centre in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Ireland boss Vera Pauw has acknowledged the difficulty of Ireland’s task but has admitted how excited she is by the task ahead after the draw for the Women’s World Cup was made in Auckland on Saturday morning.

The Girls in Green were drawn alongside co-hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and the highest ranked fourth seeded team Nigeria.

The team also face a touch travel schedule with the opening match in Sydney on July 20th, before a 2,000 mile trip to Perth for a game against Canada six days later. An even longer trip back across the country is needed for the final game against Nigeria on July 31st.

"It’s a tough draw, really tough having the host nation, Olympic champions and then the best of pot 4. But on the other hand, it’s exciting, it is exciting,” Pauw told Sky Sports News after the draw was made..

“The game will explode, it’s unbelievable the feeling we had when we qualified. And now the opening game with Australia, with such an Irish background in Australia the households will be divided, ‘who do we support?’ I hope that all the Aussies will be in their heart fighting for us a little bit.

"We will be ready, we don’t fear anything, we’ll just go for it.

“Playing the host country in their opening game is just so special and so amazing, it’s a one in a lifetime opportunity. So we need to prepare very well and make sure we can give everybody a game.”