'We are Irish. We are going to fight to the end' - Ireland earn historic draw to keep play-offs within reach

History made in Gothenburg and more in the making for an Irish team whose stride becomes more confident and purposeful with every step.

Sweden, one of the leading contenders for this summer’s European Championships, had not dropped qualification points in the Gamla Ullevi since 2010; had not lost in a sequence including 23 wins and five draws.

They ultimately celebrated their qualification for the World Cup in 2023 last evening but Ireland were desperately close to bursting the yellow and blue balloons which drifted skywards as both teams embraced in the aftermath of an absorbing struggle.

A one-sided game of defence and attack – the sport’s two principal components – could not produce a winner as the side with boundless opportunities to score were denied by one with seemingly depthless discipline and commitment to prevent one.

And yet, the principle of deftly, stealthily grabbing an opportunity when it arose was emphasised in a seminal first half which Sweden dominated but Ireland, with two shots on target, won.

The spoils were ultimately shared but the primary plaudits all belonged to Ireland. Defensive organisation such as this is no mere accident; instead, it required dedicated discipline and no amount of intelligence.

Throw in a bit of the Irish dog and a sprinkling of occasional class and composure in front of goal when required, and it is a potent cocktail.

“Nobody on the outside expected us to get a result but on the inside we back ourselves for everything,” said Megan Connolly, stoutly offering resistance in a rare posting in the troubled left centre-back role.

“We are Irish. We are going to fight to the very end. We leave everything on the pitch so we can accept the result. Tonight we did that.

“They had a bit of quality and it showed when they got the equaliser.”

That they themselves managed to find the net, through Katie McCabe’s 14th international goal four minutes before the break, a stunning, if deflected strike, dared their supporters to dream; quick-thinking from the goalscorer allowing Connolly to find oceans of crossing space in the build-up.

“That wasn’t planned but we had looked at footage of them and saw where they leave spaces on free kicks,” revealed Connolly.

“From that angle, be it a right-footer or left-footer, it is difficult to get an angle on it but Katie said, ‘Go out wide’. She played it and I got the ball in there. Denise kept it alive and when you get a shot on goal, with all those bodies in there it can take a deflection. A goal is a goal.”

Sweden had seemingly exhausted every avenue to acquire one of their own, hauling Manchester City midfielder Filippa Angeldal and Barcelona forward Fridolina Rolfo from their sick beds; the former eventually creating the danger that allowed Kosovare Asilani to extinguish potential delirium with 11 minutes remaining.

“Unfortunately, I gave away the ball,” muttered McCabe in a rare departure from the evening’s exultation, which ended in an embrace with her Arsenal team-mate Stina Blackstenius, one of a clutch of Swedes to miss glaring opportunities.

They will be team-mates this weekend but perhaps both may grace the World Cup stage. This feels like Ireland’s time to break through.

Thirty years ago, a 10-0 defeat to this country prompted the FAI to temporarily suspend their senior international programme.

It has been a tortuously slow, sometimes scandalised path towards rebirth since then but history may record this night as a landmark occasion in the sport’s history.

The ambitions unfurling now, however, can only be franked if this Irish team complete the remainder of their 2022 tasks, an unblemished completion of their campaign and then success in a play-off.

Swedish boss Peter Gerhardsson identified both their strengths and weaknesses as he tentatively tipped them to succeed.

“It’s up to them now,” he said. “Look at Serbia beating Germany today, many countries are taking steps, getting better coaches and tactical and physical preparation.

“Ireland have four extremely good players and with them and the others doing a good job, tonight is the result. Whether they have the depth is another issue. It took us time to get to that level. But for now they deserve to make the World Cup. And they will have one year to prepare.”

He also vowed to demonstrate sporting integrity in their final group game against Finland. “Of course, for us it is like Ireland versus England, we want to win it.”

Ireland have their own business to attend to before then.

They are becoming increasingly more and more like a team who feel comfortable in their own skins while doing so.

Sweden – H Lindahl; A Ilestedt, L Sembrant (F Rolfo 56), M Eriksson (F Angeldahl 55); H Glas (N Bjorn 75), H Bennison, C Seger (capt), J Andersson; L Hurtig (O Scough 75), K Asilani, S Blackstenius.

Ireland – C Brosnan; N Fahey, L Quinn, M Connolly: J Finn, R Littlejohn, D O’Sullivan, C Mustaki; Lucy Quinn, K McCabe; H Payne (L Kiernan 75).

Ref – Iuliana Demetrescu (Romania)