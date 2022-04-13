| 7.9°C Dublin

'We are Irish. We are going to fight to the end' - Ireland earn historic draw to keep play-offs within reach

Sweden 1, Ireland 1

Katie McCabe shoots to score Ireland's goal against Sweden at Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

David Kelly

History made in Gothenburg and more in the making for an Irish team whose stride becomes more confident and purposeful with every step.

Sweden, one of the leading contenders for this summer’s European Championships, had not dropped qualification points in the Gamla Ullevi since 2010; had not lost in a sequence including 23 wins and five draws.

