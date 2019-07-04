'Wah wah wah' - Megan Rapinoe responds to criticism of Alex Morgan's 'tea-drinking' celebration

America's Megan Rapinoe has jumped to the defence of team-mate Alex Morgan following her 'tea-drinking' celebration in the World Cup semi-final win over England.

After putting the United States 2-1 up in the 31st minute, Morgan ran to the sideline and stopped to sip an imaginary cup of tea, sparking a slew of memes and American Revolution references on social media.

The victory came two days before Independence Day in the United States, which commemorates the Declaration of Independence from Britain by 13 American colonies in 1776.

Morgan came in for some criticism for the celebration, with England international Lianne Sanderson describing it as "distasteful".

"I think tonight I expected Alex to grab a goal, but I'm not that happy with that celebration," the Juventus forward told beIN Sports.

But Rapinoe, who missed the game due to hamstring injury, backed her team-mate.

"Wah wah wah," she responded. "I mean it's like we're at the World Cup, what do you want us to do? This is the biggest stage, the biggest moment. I don't think anyone truly believes that we disrespect the game or disrespect our opponents.

"We have the utmost respect for England and every team we've face and every team that we will face forever and ever. That's just part of the DNA of the squad.

"And with that said, we work hard, we like to play hard, and we like to have fun and enjoy ourselves and these are the absolute biggest moments to do that."

Morgan said the celebration was her way of responding to the U.S. team critics, who have accused the defending champions of arrogance.

"I wanted to keep it interesting," she said. "I know Megan Rapinoe has the best celebration. I had to try and step up this game.

"I feel like this team has had so much thrown at them and us. I feel like we didn't take an easy route through this tournament and 'that's the tea.'"

