Vera Pauw’s prints left mark on the Scots as history beckons in Hampden Park

Vera Pauw’s first office as a full-time coach was in a creaking old building at the top of a hill.

A Glaswegian hill, to be precise. Six Park Gardens in the West End, an imposing white townhouse, which one entered by ascending an even more intimidating set of steps.

Accommodated within was a collection of men who ran the SFA, no different to how men around the world ran their FAs.

They were predominantly creaking and old, almost as daunting as the crumbling edifice that housed them.

In 1998, a fiery 35-year-old Dutchwoman entered this sleepy maelstrom.

She had been recommended by Craig Brown, who hoped she could repeat with the women his recent feat of World Cup qualification for the men.

The SFA, belatedly, had accepted responsibility for the sport and might have assumed their job was done.

Not so, for Pauw was already a coach for whom the indifference and ignorance of others has always been a lightning rod for her passionate devotion to improvement.

“She was pretty militant by all accounts,” smiles BBC pundit Leanne Crichton, a decorated 72-cap Scottish international and now Motherwell assistant.

“She knew what jobs she wanted doing and she knew what people she wanted doing them.”

As with all her posts, Pauw was starting on the back foot, along with Sheila Begbie, head of women’s football and the seminal Maureen McGonigle – subsequent founder of Scottish Women in Sport – but who then ran the very separate Women’s FA.

How separate? Well, in 1971, UEFA ordered its constituents to take charge of the women’s game. The subsequent vote was passed 31-1 – the Scots were the only objectors.

Not that it had mattered much. Ireland, for example, didn’t regularise the relationship for another quarter-century.

Their attempts to engage were ignorant. The Scots, however, simply didn’t take care.

“When I arrived, in my first year, the national Cup final took place in a park with no fans,” recalls Pauw. “The men’s game had such a big history but not the women’s.”

She is half-right. As in most countries, it was a hidden history.

Last week, they continued to draw back the curtain, parading pitch side the first Scottish international side who had taken on England 50 years ago.

A record crowd of over 10,000 in the national stadium, Hampden Park, seemed a fitting illustration of how much road they had all travelled.

It only took Pauw and her colleagues three years to make their small but significant journey. In 2001, they were allotted offices as the SFA ditched their old ramshackle gaff for their new Hampden HQ.

Yet more than a scintilla of suspicion and sexism remained. For Pauw, who this year revealed the devastating abuse she suffered in her home country, one can only imagine how this may have jarred.

She wouldn’t be drawn on it last week – her joking reference to ‘punching’ presumably an image of a sporting lightweight defying its weakness rather than anything else.

But it was clear she was not alone in facing many obstacles as she navigated a once barren landscape.

“Like I did in [the] Netherlands, like in South Africa, it’s been my trademark probably.

“It is because the passion of the players takes that out of me. In Scotland, the passion of the players was like in Ireland. In that sense, it’s not much different. In Scotland, I had to put my foot on the brake a bit. With Ireland, I need to connect it a bit more because of the difference in the squad.

“Here, we’ve got stars and we’ve got starters, whereas in Scotland, everybody was starting and the whole team was growing. It’s a different approach with a different kind of culture.”

Crichton recognises that distinction; Pauw, who left in 2005, had moved on before the high notes of European Championship (2017) and World Cup (2019) qualifications.

“She was very early in her coaching journey and the Scottish national team was still in its infancy really,” says Crichton, whose career spanned 14 years from 2006, just after Pauw’s departure, and 2020, when the game flourished.

“But the players who played for her speak really highly of her. Some players have really good memories of her, some not so much.

“That’s probably down to the fact that, back then, Vera’s first XI was set in stone, and beyond that, you were a fringe player, probably not even considered a fringe player.

“Vera was very much focused on the national team, which almost became like a club side, and I understand that.

“She was trying to get quick results, raise the profile, and get increased support within the SFA for something which was seen to be successful.”

Pauw’s prints were modest, but they at least laid a trail. She had only been appointed as a national coach and, unlike her Irish role now, few invited, or wanted, her input anywhere else.

“The whole game changed when Vera left and Anna Signeul came in as national coach in 2005,” according to Begbie.

“She was the real agent of change. Anna said it wasn’t sustainable to deliver the women’s programme with all the focus on the national team, so we embarked on a different journey.”

But without the pioneering Pauw, the sands of change could not have been shifted.

“She was a welcome stop-gap while she was here,” agrees Crichton. “She was so young. I mean, I’m 35 now and I wouldn’t be equipped to go into an FA and ask for a structural overhaul.

“Anna would have had a better idea, only because she was able to build on the work of Vera, who was a very good manager.

“The game has changed dramatically since then in Scotland with all the growth.

“And as a nation, we’re all very empathetic and thankful for anyone who has invested in our game and connected with us on an emotional level. And Vera managed to do that while she was here.

“It will be a nice homecoming for her and there will be friends in the stand.”

Only beforehand, of course.

For, if Pauw to mark her circuitous journey back to where it all began by securing history for the Irish tomorrow night, she won’t mind seeing a lot of glum faces.