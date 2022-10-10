| 10.9°C Dublin

Vera Pauw’s prints left mark on the Scots as history beckons in Hampden Park

Irish manager began coaching journey with Scotland and set women’s game on its way there as she seeks to guide Ireland to World Cup

Ireland WNT manager Vera Pauw during a training session at FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Vera Pauw’s first office as a full-time coach was in a creaking old building at the top of a hill.

A Glaswegian hill, to be precise. Six Park Gardens in the West End, an imposing white townhouse, which one entered by ascending an even more intimidating set of steps.

