The United States won the Women's World Cup for a fourth time, beating Holland 2-0 in Lyon.

USA retain their World Cup title following final win over The Netherlands in Lyon

After being thwarted by a series of excellent Sari Van Veenendaal saves in the first half, the US took the lead in the 61st minute when Megan Rapinoe coolly converted a penalty awarded via VAR.

Rose Lavelle doubled the lead eight minutes later as the holders made sure of a successful defence of the title.

They become the second team to win the competition twice in a row, matching the feat of 2003 and 2007 champions Germany.

Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates with team-mate Alex Morgan after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final. Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Both US successes have been achieved under the management of Jill Ellis, who was born in England.

Rapinoe's spot-kick saw her finish alongside team-mate Alex Morgan and England's Ellen White as the tournament's joint top-scorer with six goals.

USA: Naeher,O'Hara (Krieger 46),Dahlkemper,Sauerbrunn, Dunn,Mewis,Ertz,Lavelle,Heath (Lloyd 87), Morgan, Rapinoe (Press 78).

Subs Not Used: Harris,Pugh,Brian,Horan,Davidson,Sonnett,Long, McDonald,Franch.

Booked: Dahlkemper.

Goals: Rapinoe 61 pen,Lavelle 69.

Holland: Van Veenendaal,Van Lunteren, Dekker (van de Sanden 73),van der Gragt, Bloodworth, Groenen, van de Donk,Spitse, Beerensteyn,Miedema,Martens (Roord 70). Subs Not Used: Kop,van Dongen,Van Es,Pelova,Renate Jansen, Kaagman,Ellen Jansen,Kerkdijk,van der Most, Geurts.

Booked: Spitse,van der Gragt.

Ref: Stephanie Frappart (Paris).

Press Association