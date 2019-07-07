Sport Women's World Cup

Sunday 7 July 2019

USA retain their World Cup title following final win over The Netherlands in Lyon

The USA team embrace after their Women's World Cup final win over the Netherlands at the Groupama Stadium, Lyon. Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The USA team embrace after their Women's World Cup final win over the Netherlands at the Groupama Stadium, Lyon. Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Phil Medlicott

The United States won the Women's World Cup for a fourth time, beating Holland 2-0 in Lyon.

After being thwarted by a series of excellent Sari Van Veenendaal saves in the first half, the US took the lead in the 61st minute when Megan Rapinoe coolly converted a penalty awarded via VAR.

Rose Lavelle doubled the lead eight minutes later as the holders made sure of a successful defence of the title.

They become the second team to win the competition twice in a row, matching the feat of 2003 and 2007 champions Germany.

Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates with team-mate Alex Morgan after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final. Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates with team-mate Alex Morgan after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final. Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Both US successes have been achieved under the management of Jill Ellis, who was born in England.

Rapinoe's spot-kick saw her finish alongside team-mate Alex Morgan and England's Ellen White as the tournament's joint top-scorer with six goals.

USA: Naeher,O'Hara (Krieger 46),Dahlkemper,Sauerbrunn, Dunn,Mewis,Ertz,Lavelle,Heath (Lloyd 87), Morgan, Rapinoe (Press 78).

Subs Not Used: Harris,Pugh,Brian,Horan,Davidson,Sonnett,Long, McDonald,Franch.

Booked: Dahlkemper.

Goals: Rapinoe 61 pen,Lavelle 69.

Holland: Van Veenendaal,Van Lunteren, Dekker (van de Sanden 73),van der Gragt, Bloodworth, Groenen, van de Donk,Spitse, Beerensteyn,Miedema,Martens (Roord 70). Subs Not Used: Kop,van Dongen,Van Es,Pelova,Renate Jansen, Kaagman,Ellen Jansen,Kerkdijk,van der Most, Geurts.

Booked: Spitse,van der Gragt.

Ref: Stephanie Frappart (Paris).

Press Association

Related Content

The Throw-In: D-Day for Mayo and Galway, the problems with a second tier championship and Davy's delight

In association with Bord Gáis Energy

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport