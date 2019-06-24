Sport Women's World Cup

Monday 24 June 2019

Sweden end Canadian hopes to book quarter-final clash with Germany

Women's World Cup last 16: Sweden 1 Canada 0

Sweden's Stina Blackstenius scores their first goal in the Women's World Cup round of 16 clash with Canada at the Parc des Princes, Paris. Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sweden's Stina Blackstenius struck in the second half as they won 1-0 against Canada, who missed a late penalty, at the women's World Cup to set up a quarter-final against Germany.

Sweden scored in the 55th minute after a counter attack which saw striker Blackstenius prod the ball past onrushing keeper Stephanie Labbe for her first goal of the tournament.

Canada had a chance to get back into the game after 68 minutes when they got a penalty for handball after a lengthy VAR review but veteran keeper Hedvig Lindahl made a fantastic save from Janine Beckie to push the ball out for a corner.

In sweltering conditions at the Parc des Princes, the two teams struggled to create chances in the first half but Sweden came out flying after the break missing several opportunities.

The Swedes had to withstand a late onslaught from Canada, with nine minutes of added time, before sealing their date with Germany.

