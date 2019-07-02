USA winger Megan Rapinoe has been dropped to the bench for tonight's Women's World Cup semi-final against England.

Shock as Megan Rapinoe dropped by USA for World Cup semi-final clash with England

Rapinoe scored twice in the last 16 and then again in the quarter-finals to send the USA to the last four but was absent from tonight's starting line-up for unknown reasons.

England also suffered a blow when goalkeeper Karen Bardsley was ruled out with a reported hamstring injury.

News of the injury to Bardsley, who was born in California to English parents, was reported just 90 minutes ahead of kick off in Lyon, with the Lionesses team sheet confirming the switch shortly after.

Carly Telford, drafted in as Bardsley's replacement, has featured in the tournament before, keeping a clean sheet in the 1-0 group stage win over Argentina.

Phil Neville's side face the reigning world champions for a place in Sunday's final.

Online Editors