Ireland players, from left, Claire O'Riordan, Niamh Farrelly, Grace Moloney and Megan Walsh before the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 play-off against Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Katie McCabe before the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 play-off match against Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Vera Pauw's Ireland take on Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow in their bid to make history and qualify for a first-ever Women's World Cup.