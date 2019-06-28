Sport Women's World Cup

Friday 28 June 2019

Rapinoe double helps USA set up semi-final clash with England

United States' Megan Rapinoe, center, celebrates after scoring her side's second goal in the Women's World Cup quarter-final soccer match against France at the Parc des Princes. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Megan Rapinoe struck twice as the United States beat hosts France 2-1 in the women's World Cup quarter-finals at the Parc des Princes to set up a semi-final clash with England.

Rapinoe, who was involved in a spat with US President Donald Trump during the build up to the game, opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a low-struck free-kick from the left that went in untouched through a crowd of players.

After the break, the US survived some intense French pressure but then the 33-year-old Rapinoe added their second goal in the 65th minute with a calm finish after a low cross from the right by Tobin Heath.

France got back in the game with a Wendie Renard header in the 81st and with a 45,00 crowd roaring the hosts forward they piled the pressure on, but the USA held firm to maintain their record of never missing out on the semi-finals of a World Cup.

Online Editors

