Meet the opposition – all you need to know about the teams Ireland will face Down Under at the World Cup

Australia

World ranking: 13th

Past meetings: Ireland beat Australia 3-2 in Dublin in 2021.

World Cup pedigree: Qualified for eight of the previous nine tournaments, they reached the quarter-finals in 2007, 2011 and 2015.

Squad: With just three home-based players in their most recent squad, Australia have a very strong European influence, with a Swedish coach and nine of the current squad attached to Swedish clubs. Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord are Arsenal teammates of Katie McCabe while Mary Fowler and Hayley Raso are key players for Manchester City, Fowler with very strong Irish links.

Star player: Sam Kerr (Chelsea) is one of the dominant players in the Women's Super League and a joy to watch, she is a real threat to Ireland but Australia are not a one-woman team.

Prospects: Automatic qualification as co-hosts means that Australia have not had a competitive game for some time, so that could be an issue for them in terms of being really prepared for the tests to come, and Ireland got the better of them in Dublin last year, a challenge the Irish girls and Vera Pauw will relish. Beating or at least taking a point off the co-hosts in Sydney on the opening day could really set the tone for Ireland though the Matildas will have a passionate support behind them.

Canada

World ranking: 7th

Past meetings: Canada won 2-1 in the sides' only meeting, in 2014.

World Cup pedigree: Missed out in 1991 but have qualified for every World Cup finals since then, had their best outing with a fourth-place finish in 2003

Squad: Currently managed by an English coach (their last five managers have come from Europe), Canada's squad is split between players based in the USA and those attached to European clubs

Star player: At 39 and with a breath-taking 317 caps (190 international goals) on her CV, stalwart Christine Sinclair is an icon of the game there but Houston Dash midfielder Sophie Schmidt is the one who makes them tick. Also notable is Manchester United striker Adriana Leon.

Prospects: Canada will take a vast amount of experience into their game with Ireland and they are learning: after a poor showing at the 2011 World Cup (3 defeats in 3 games) they have come out of their group in the last two World Cup finals. That finals tournament experience gives them an edge and the Canadian FA will leave nothing to chance in terms of investing in their preparations, but Pauw will feel her side can at least get a draw.

Nigeria

World ranking: 45th

Past meetings: none

World Cup pedigree: One of only a handful of nations who have qualified for all previous World Cups, their record at the finals is not so great, just four wins in 24 games at the finals.

Squad: Apart from a couple of USA-based players, Nigeria's squad are scattered across Europe, with clubs in places like Spain, Sweden, Russia and Turkey.

Star player: Asisat Oshoala is with Barcelona and is a leading figure for their side.

Prospects: Ireland's best chance of a win is in the last group game, against Nigeria. Their record at the finals is unimpressive, recent form is poor and while Nigeria are dominant on the African scene they struggle outside of that, Ireland are 21 places above them in the world rankings and can prove that in 2023 with a group stage win.