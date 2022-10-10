Katie McCabe says getting to a World Cup final would be the ‘stuff of dreams’

Ireland captain Katie McCabe has said leading her country to a first ever World Cup finals would be the “stuff of dreams” while manager Vera Pauw has declared an historic qualification could “change lives.”

Ireland’s injury-ravaged side are ranked long outsiders to see off the Scots in Hampden Park in a play-off tomorrow evening.

But the determined Arsenal star will do her utmost to help form a legacy for a next generation.

That includes her little sister, Lauren, who is already a sharp-shooter with the Ireland U16s and Shamrock Rovers.

"Obviously going into that first major tournament in our history and what it would do for football in Ireland would be massive,” says Kilnamanagh’s McCabe, who is top scorer in Ireland’s qualification campaign with seven goals.

“That’s what we want to do. We want to achieve that goal but we want to also inspire young girls in Ireland, making sure they can dream and hopefully play for Ireland too.

“I’ve got my little sister who is representing the U-16s at the minute. We want to put ourselves in that limelight to show that they can achieve and play professional football, make major tournaments.

“Obviously the focus will be on winning the game but if we win it, the knock-on effect of that would be massive.”

McCabe, appointed captain at the age of just 21 by Vera Pauw’s predecessor, Colin Bell, has led Ireland out as captain in 34 successive games – 40 in all.

“Ever since I got the captaincy… as a young kid I’ve always wanted to represent Ireland.

To do it as captain, it fills me with pride each and every single time. It’s something I’ll never take for granted, leading the girls out.

“It will be an absolute pleasure to do it tomorrow night here at Hampden as well.”

Pauw echoed her captain’s sentiments.

“The ultimate goal of elite football, of international football is to inspire the next generation. That’s why we put so much money into a few players, but that is because of developing the whole game all over the world.

“It gives massive future for girls. If we succeed it would change lives.”

The Scots are aiming to qualify for their second World Cup and Real Madrid star Caroline Weir admits that failing to qualify for last summer’s Euros are driving her side on.

"It's a massive personal goal to get back to the World Cup," she said. "Not being at the Euros really hit hard for a lot of the girls, especially me. I found some of it hard to watch because when you experience these tournaments it makes you want it more.

"That's exactly how we feel. It's massive, not just for us as players but for Scottish football, Scottish women's football and for the country. We're hoping we can fly that flag and hopefully qualify."

"We take great confidence from Thursday," said the 27-year-old, after the epic two-hour win against the side who made the last eight of the Euros.

"Austria are a top side. I think a couple of years ago we would have struggled to come out on top in that type of game, but we really stuck together and tactically we were good.

"We're looking for more of the same against Ireland and hopefully we can come back out on top again."