Jessie Stapleton, 16, gets first call-up to Vera Pauw’s Ireland women’s team

Ver Pauw's Republic of Ireland senior women’s team began preparations for their next 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers on Monday.

Shelbourne defender Jessie Stapleton, Celtic's Isibeal Atkinson and Birmingham City forward Emily Whelan have all been drafted into the set-up.

Stapleton, 16, is included for the first time following an impressive debut season in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League and stand-out performances at Ireland training sessions. She was Player of the Month for October and featured three times for the Irish Under-19s last month.

Injuries rule out Glasgow City's Claire Walsh, Wexford Youths midfielder Ellen Molloy, who starred for her team in the victory over Shels in Sunday’s FAI Cup final, and Liverpool forward Leanne Kiernan.

The squad will train at the FAI National Training Centre on Monday afternoon ahead of taking on Slovakia on Thursday, November 25 and then Georgia on Tuesday, November 30 - both at Tallaght Stadium.

Both games are live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

Third seeds Ireland have made a solid start to their Group A qualifying campaign, recording a 1-0 home defeat to world second seeds Sweden and winning 2-1 at higher-ranked Finland.

Republic of Ireland women’s squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading)

Defenders: Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Éabha O'Mahony (Boston College), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut State University)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Kyra Carusa (HB Koge), Emily Whelan (Birmingham City) Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)