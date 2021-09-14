Isibeal Atkinson, Aoibheann Clancy and Leanne Kiernan called up for Australia friendly by Ireland manager Vera Pauw

Isibeal Atkinson has been added to the Ireland squad that will take on Australia. Photo: Sportsfile

Isibeal Atkinson, Aoibheann Clancy and Leanne Kiernan have been drafted into the Republic of Ireland Women's National Team squad for next Tuesday’s Tallaght friendly with Australia.

Now playing with Celtic, Atkinson has made a positive start to the 2021 season, while Kiernan has started each of Liverpool's three League games since joining the club this past summer.

Wexford Youths midfielder Clancy moves up from the Ireland Women's Under-19s following a fine season to date in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League and improvements made in WNT home-based training sessions.

Vera Pauw's players begin their camp today with training taking place at the FAI National Training Centre ahead of next week's game at Tallaght Stadium.

Shelbourne goalkeeper Amanda Budden will also train with the squad. Tickets for the game against Australia will go on public sale tomorrow.