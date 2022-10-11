Ireland player ratings: Super-sub Amber shines on stellar night for Girls in Green

Amber Barrett of Republic of Ireland celebrates with a Donegal flag after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Play-off match between Scotland and Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

11 October 2022; Amber Barrett of Republic of Ireland, bottom, celebrates with her teammates after scoring their side's first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Play-off match between Scotland and Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by Mick O'Shea/Sportsfile

Ireland made history in Glasgow qualifying for their first World Cup. Here is how the Girls in Green got on in a remarkable night at Hampden Park, as they booked their spot at Australia and New Zealand next summer.

Courtney Brosnan – 8

The Everton goalkeeper produced a stunning penalty save to deny Caroline Weir an opener on 13 minutes, but was lucky to not give one away herself when she charged off her line minutes later. Afterwards, Brosnan was superb under the high ball, quick off her line and made a big save from Erin Cuthbert’s effort on 70 minutes to keep Ireland ahead. An excellent display.

Niamh Fahey – 7

The Liverpool captain had her goalkeeper to thank after gifting Scotland an early penalty for a handball. Fahey’s performance was flawless afterwards though, making some key blocks in the second half on her 105th cap.

Louise Quinn – 8

The Wicklow native had a fine evening, and was typically calm and assured at the heart of Ireland’s defence. The Birmingham City player put in some crucial clearances at key moments, and was brave in the tackle. She displayed the no nonsense approach in the closing stages that was crucial in getting Ireland over the line.

Diane Caldwell – 8

Making her 91st cap, Caldwell enjoyed a solid game on the left of Ireland’s back three. The Reading defender made several crucial interceptions, and had an effort cleared off the Scottish line before the break. Like Quinn, she was superbly calm when the game was in the melting pot.

Jamie Finn – 6

Finn returned to the starting line up after missing the Slovakia game through suspension. The right back had a quiet first half but produced a crucial block to deny Claire Emslie a goal on 60 minutes and had a solid game.

Megan Campbell – 7

Campbell’s trademark long throws caused total havoc inside the home box, with one ending up in the net on 28 minutes. Just before the break, Ireland had three efforts cleared off the line, which all came from her extraordinary throw-in. The Liverpool left-back was also assured in defence throughout the game.

Aine O’Gorman – 6

Making her first competitive start in almost 12 months, the Peamount forward missed a golden chance to put her side ahead on 35 minutes, before she fired just wide moments later. On her 111th cap, O’Gorman also helped out at the back and contributed several clear clearances.

Lily Agg – 6

The hero of Finland, Agg enjoyed a fine performance and won the ball back on several occasions in midfield. The London City Lionesses player saw her effort cleared off the line from Campbell’s throw.

Denise O’Sullivan – 8

O’Sullivan’s high pressure was crucial to Ireland’s game plan and forced Scotland into making several errors in Glasgow. The Cork woman played an excellent through ball for Barrett’s winner, a goal that will be replayed for years to come.

Katie McCabe – 8

Industrious as ever, the Ireland captain drew several fouls and was a constant thorn in the Scots’ side all evening. The Arsenal forward whipped in several excellent crosses, and was a threat on the left flank. McCabe’s set-pieces were excellent too.

Heather Payne – 6

Payne’s runs in behind the back line caused Scotland many problems early on, while she shot just over late in the first half. The Galway native never stopped running, but looked isolated as the game went on. She was replaced by Amber Barrett on 65 minutes.

Substitutes

Amber Barrett – 9

Came off the bench and netted the all important goal on 71 minutes, running onto O’Sullivan’s pass and calmly slotting it into the bottom corner. A special moment for the Donegal woman, who paid tribute to the Creeslough victims in her celebration.