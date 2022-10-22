‘I felt goosebumps over my whole body’ – Emotional Vera Pauw says Ireland relishing challenge after arrival on world stage

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, left, and Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw during the draw for the FIFA 2023 Women's World Cup at Aotea Centre in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo by Stephen McCarthy / FIFA via Sportsfile

TAKING on one of the two host nations on their home patch on the opening day of the World Cup finals is as big a test there is, but Ireland manager Vera Pauw says her side have no fear as they make their plans for the 2023 finals now that they know the identity of their opponents.

Saturday’s draw for the FIFA World Cup placed the Republic of Ireland in the same group as co-hosts Australia, Canada and Nigeria, with that mouth-watering game against Australia in Sydney on Thursday July 20th.

The draw was a mixed bag for Ireland, as they avoided the top six sides in the world, with Canada (seventh in the FIFA rankings) their highest-ranked opposition, though there is some concern that Nigeria, the fourth seeds in Ireland’s group, are a better side than their FIFA position (45th) suggests.

One downside of the draw is the logistics, as Ireland’s games are in different cities, so travel from Sydney (v Australia), Perth (v Canada) and Brisbane (v Nigeria) means that the Republic may not be able to have one base for the finals but may have to move from city to city for each game.

"We are the only group that has that. That is unfair, we knew it ahead, they haven’t done that deliberately. There’s one group that has to travel a lot. It’s something we have to face. It’s for the whole group,” Pauw said today after the draw as she stressed that the challenge of facing the hosts on opening day should be relished.

“How good is it that you can play the opening game against the host nation in a full stadium, in a country where half of the country has Irish backgrounds, more maybe? It’s really the most exciting draw that you could get,” Pauw said.

“On the other hand, we also have the Olympic champions in our group, Canada, and the best team from Pot 4, Nigeria. They should have been higher ranked but they don’t get the [ranking] points because they don’t play higher-ranked teams.

“So it is challenging, on the other hand everybody can steal points from each other. We don’t fear anyone. We will be well prepared and we’ll have our game plan ready.”

Dutch native Pauw admits it’s not realistic for tournament debutants Ireland to aim to win their group, but she feels that recent results against major nations will breed confidence.

“You need to be ready for the task and if the task is under higher pressure at a higher level you need to be ready for that,” she said.

“We have shown that we were ready against Sweden at home, Finland away, Finland at home and Sweden away. We were ready for Slovakia and then the biggest final – Scotland away – we were ready for that.

“This is a team that if we prepare well we can know exactly what to expect from each other. We eliminate what we are not so good at and we benefit from what our talents are. Then this is a team that doesn’t fear anyone and the pressure is then embraced.

"We embrace that pressure and we use it to lift our game to a higher level. And you can only do that when you know exactly what is expected from you. Mental preparation is knowing what to do in the different moments of the game and put it in a way on the pitch where the players can show their best and that we eliminate what we are not so good at.”

Speaking on Zoom from Auckland after the draw was made, Pauw said it was an emotional occasion as Ireland play on the world stage in women’s football for the first time.

“This morning we had a meeting with all the countries and FIFA in a big ballroom. We were welcomed as one of the three debutants. At that moment I felt goosebumps over my whole body. Like, ‘yeah, we’re here’.

“If you then see your country coming out of the pot, to play the host nation in the opening game. Yeah, it’s a dream come true. Nobody fears anyone. We don’t fear this challenge either,” she said.

Pauw and the FAI delegation will spend the next few days dealing with FIFA and assessing potential training grounds and hotels, but the coaches have already alerted the organisers to the downside of the squad being restricted to 23 players – the men’s World Cup in Qatar next month allows for 26-strong squads.

“It will be a challenge. All the coaches have discussed it with FIFA because that means you cannot individualise your planning,” Pauw said.

“The fact you have 23 on the match sheet, we always have that, and we always have players in the stands, which is always tough. It is said coaches don’t want that because they don’t want to disappoint players, whereas I always say it’s an extra opportunity because otherwise the players have to make the choice earlier and they will not travel at all.

"It’s always a tough decision, it’s always the most horrible moment for a coach to say, but I think that you need a few more players in a tournament, otherwise you cannot prepare well. But if FIFA decides 23, we have to do 23. We have to travel and we have to deal with it."