Holland beat Swedes to set up Women's World Cup final date with USA
Holland 1 Sweden 0 (after extra-time)
Holland beat Sweden in extra-time to set up a Women's World Cup final clash with the USA on Sunday.
Holland eventually broke the deadlock in the ninth minute of extra-time.
Both sides had struck the woodwork in normal time but neither were able to find the back of the net.
Manchester United-bound Jackie Groenen struck the ball cleanly from the edge of the box into the bottom left corner to give her side the all-important lead.
In a tough, uncompromising game, the Dutch had the edge on a battling Sweden side.
Sunday's final pits the European champions against the reigning World Cup champions, while on Saturday, England will face Sweden in the third-fourth place play-off.
Online Editors
