Holland beat Swedes to set up Women's World Cup final date with USA

Holland 1 Sweden 0 (after extra-time)

Netherlands' Jackie Groenen celebrates after scoring during the Women's World Cup semi-final against Sweden at the Stade de Lyon, France. Photo: AP Photo/Francisco Seco
Holland beat Sweden in extra-time to set up a Women's World Cup final clash with the USA on Sunday.

Holland eventually broke the deadlock in the ninth minute of extra-time.

Both sides had struck the woodwork in normal time but neither were able to find the back of the net.

Manchester United-bound Jackie Groenen struck the ball cleanly from the edge of the box into the bottom left corner to give her side the all-important lead.

In a tough, uncompromising game, the Dutch had the edge on a battling Sweden side.

Sunday's final pits the European champions against the reigning World Cup champions, while on Saturday, England will face Sweden in the third-fourth place play-off.

