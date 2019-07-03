Holland beat Sweden in extra-time to set up a Women's World Cup final clash with the USA on Sunday.

Holland beat Swedes to set up Women's World Cup final date with USA

Holland eventually broke the deadlock in the ninth minute of extra-time.

Both sides had struck the woodwork in normal time but neither were able to find the back of the net.

Manchester United-bound Jackie Groenen struck the ball cleanly from the edge of the box into the bottom left corner to give her side the all-important lead.

In a tough, uncompromising game, the Dutch had the edge on a battling Sweden side.

Sunday's final pits the European champions against the reigning World Cup champions, while on Saturday, England will face Sweden in the third-fourth place play-off.

