Ireland players before the Women's World Cup 2023 play-off match against Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Experienced Aine O’Gorman has been handed the task of filling in for an injury-hit Irish side in their bid for World Cup qualification at Hampden Park against Scotland this evening (8pm, RTE 2).

The Peamount veteran, who has amassed 112 caps in her 17-year international career, makes her first competitive start in eleven months.

Jamie Finn returns from suspension while Liverpool skipper Niamh Fahey draws level with Ciara Grant’s caps total of 105, completing the three changes from the last qualifying win against Slovakia, with Claire O’Riordan, Jess Ziu and Harriet Scott missing out.

Scotland make just one change from the side that defeated Austria in the first round of the play-offs last Thursday, Fiona Brown coming in for Lana Clelland as she did at half-time.

Ireland must win and hope results in the other two play-offs ongoing also go their way; at half-time it is good news with both Iceland and Switzerland drawing their games with Portugal and Wales respectively.

Only two best-ranked winners – based on qualification record – will proceed directly to World Cup.

The third winner qualifies for an Interconfederation pay-off early next year.

If Ireland win, they will be hoping for either Portugal or Wales to win their ties too.

That’s because Switzerland (19) and Iceland (18) are currently ranked ahead of Ireland (17); should all three sides get the three points for their play-off win, Ireland would not qualify automatically.

But under play-off rules, if a tie goes to penalties, that only earns a country one point.

In this case, countries could finish up level so goal difference and other factors come into play; Ireland are level with Iceland on GD and three up on Switzerland.

A key point is that Ireland will know the results of the other play-offs by the time they reach half-time in Hampden Park; this may prove to be a crucial advantage in knowing what they need to do.

On the other hand, it may also confirm that even a win might still condemn them to another round of play-offs in early 2023.

These are also complicated but involve lesser nations, with Ireland (26) ranked superior to all of Chinese Taipei (38), Chile (39), Thailand (41), Papua New Guinea (49), Paraguay (51), Haiti (56), Panama (57), Cameroon (59) and Senegal (84).