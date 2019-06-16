Dominant USA ease past Chile to book place in last 16

Record-breaker Carli Lloyd scored twice and missed a penalty as the United States overpowered Chile 3-0 in Paris to reach the Women's World Cup last 16.

Lloyd became the first player to score in six successive World Cup games as she put the dominant US into a deserved lead after 11 minutes at Parc des Princes before Julie Ertz doubled the lead.

Lloyd grabbed her second 10 minutes before the break and twice went close to scoring a hat-trick in the second half as she headed against the bar and fired a spot-kick wide.

The US, who won their tournament opener against Thailand 13-0, might also have won their second Group F match by another lopsided scoreline but for a fine display by Chile's goalkeeper.

Christiane Endler was excellent throughout and produced stunning saves in the second half to deny Christen Press twice and thwart Lindsey Horan.

Chile did have the ball in the net when the score was 1-0 but it was ruled out for a clear offside against Carla Guerrero.

Chile also had a justifiable grievance over the awarding of the corner that led to Ertz's headed second but the South Americans were generally outclassed.

