Cristiana Girelli hat-trick helps free-scoring Italy reach last 16

Italy's Cristiana Girelli bagged a hat trick as they thrashed Jamaica 5-0 to qualify for the last 16 of the women’s World Cup on Friday.

Back in the tournament after a 20-year absence, the Azzurre top Group C with six points ahead of Brazil and Australia who have three. Jamaica have yet to earn a point.

Girelli opened the scoring with a re-taken, VAR-awarded penalty before netting again either side of the interval.

Second-half substitute Aurora Galli rounded off the victory with a double after coming on midway through the second half.

