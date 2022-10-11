| 10.3°C Dublin

A call for respect at Liberty Hall five years ago has driven Ireland to a whole new World

Daniel McDonnell

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw at the centre of the celebrations at Hampden Park after last night's FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Play-off. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

To paraphrase the proverb, the journey that will bring this Irish team more than 10,000 miles next summer started off with a single step.

It began in Liberty Hall in 2017 with a press conference to fight for their rights.

