To paraphrase the proverb, the journey that will bring this Irish team more than 10,000 miles next summer started off with a single step.

It began in Liberty Hall in 2017 with a press conference to fight for their rights.

And it took flight on an epic night in Glasgow with flailing limbs scrapping for every ball, embracing adversity and banishing demons to pen the first chapter of a brand new story. Australia and New Zealand will function as the backdrop.

For where they’ve come from and where they want to go, this was a night where the result was all that mattered. In truth, that has been the remit for Vera Pauw since her appointment.

From the first minute of this game, where the routine Scottish concession of a throw-in prompted the cavalry to march forward to greet a long throw from Megan Campbell, it was clear this wasn’t going to be pretty. Scotland would have been prepared for that, and it set the tone for what followed.

At times, it is reasonable to ask the question if a player like Denise O’Sullivan, whose superb through ball paved the way for Amber Barrett’s winner, would thrive in another playing style.

Expand Close Ireland Women's team-mates wear "Respect" T-shirts in solidarity following a women's national team press conference at Liberty Hall in Dublin back on April 4, 2017. Photo by Cody Glenn/Sportsfile / Facebook

Whatsapp Ireland Women's team-mates wear "Respect" T-shirts in solidarity following a women's national team press conference at Liberty Hall in Dublin back on April 4, 2017. Photo by Cody Glenn/Sportsfile

And it’s important that the debate continues; it’s the discourse that comes when you are being taken seriously.

"It’s not that we were the better team, but we were the most effective team,” said Pauw, explaining her philosophy in simple terms.

"We just wanted it more.”

The rise of this group is fuelled by that desire. Pauw likes to prepare for games by taking on difficult tasks, arranging friendlies with strong underage boys sides who push them to the limit. It’s all part of the process of toughening these players up for challenging away days in Sweden and Finland and now Scotland, bravely living on the edge. Judging risk and striking when the time is right.

There’s something appropriate about that in the context of the first breakthrough, that 2017 show of strength arranged in conjunction with SIPTU and PFA Ireland, the players union which the FAI were refusing to engage with.

It was the line in the sand, the point in the road from which there would be no return. And that particular journey is far from completion; there is pay parity for international players now, a sponsor and improved promotion and exposure but the lot of individuals who fall short of that standard is the next phase.

But it had to start somewhere. The photoshoot will be remembered for 13 players wearing a green t-shirt consisting of just one word.

Respect.

The list of issues they wanted addressed is worth reflecting on. Access to a nutritionist and gym membership. Hotel accommodation with working and reliable wi-fi. Tracksuits to be provided in advance of meeting up at the airport, where they were forced to change in toilets. Non-professional players to be compensated for days off work.

A goalkeeping coach for the entire campaign rather than a new one from game to game. On top of that, they wanted basic match fees and bonuses. €300 for an appearance with €150 for a competitive win and €75 for a draw.

Pitifully small amounts in a year where the FAI would commit a five figure sum to the organisation of CEO John Delaney’s birthday party. In the corridors of power in Abbotstown, there was dissatisfaction that the Liberty Hall events took the gloss off his election to UEFA’s Executive Committee.

It was a call for respect, but it was also about dignity.

Six of Tuesday night’s starting team were present for that pivotal day; Diane Campbell, Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn and Aine O’Gorman are all into their thirties now. Megan Campbell hits that landmark in 2023.

Katie McCabe, the youngest member of that sextet, is a relative youngster at 27, living the kind of professional football life that the next generation here can strive towards.

There is deep emotion attached to this group making history together. As kids, they wouldn’t have dreamed of achieving something special by finding themselves in a position where they needed to threaten a strike. Instead, they would have craved a defining experience on the park, a golden moment too big for Reeling in the Years to ignore.

On a Tuesday night in Glasgow, it was delivered by a 26-year-old from Donegal who made her Irish debut later in that life changing year. In her finest hour, Milford’s Amber Barrett chose to remember the people enduring their darkest, kneeling in a solemn tribute to the people of Creeslough.

Respect.