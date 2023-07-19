Women’s World Cup TV schedule: Your complete guide to all the games

Irish soccer fans can now choose to watch the Women’s World Cup on BBC, ITV or RTÉ after the end of a TV rights row that put British coverage in doubt for a time.

In a negotiating tactic that would make an RTÉ presenter’s agent blush, FIFA president Gianni Infantino threatened a media blackout if some European broadcasters didn’t improve their bids.

He said that TV stations offered the world governing body a mere $1m-$10m for the rights, compared with $100m-$200m for the men’s World Cup.

A new undisclosed deal has since been struck, presumably improving on the dissatisfactory sum that Infantino called “a slap in the face to women worldwide” . . . and FIFA’s finances, no doubt.

Evanne Ní Chuillin, Peter Collins, Clare MacNamara and Marie Crowe will present all 64 games across RTÉ2, RTÉ Player and RTÉ News Channel.

Former international Stephanie Roche will accompany George Hamilton and Adrian Eames on commentary, while Karen Duggan and Richie Sadlier will occupy the analysts’ chairs.

Meanwhile on the other side of the Irish Sea, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott will lead BBC’s team, who share broadcasting duties with ITV.

Presenter Laura Woods will spearhead ITV’s line-up for their games, which will feature former Ireland international goalkeeper Emma Byrne as a pundit.

TODAY

New Zealand v Norway, RTÉ2/BBC, 8.0am

Australia v Ireland, RTÉ2/ITV, 11.0am

TOMORROW

Nigeria v Canada, RTÉ Player/BBC, 3.0am

Philippines v Switzerland, RTÉ Player/ITV, 6.0am

Spain v Costa Rica, RTÉ2/BBC, 8.30am

SATURDAY JULY 22

USA v Vietnam, RTÉ Player/BBC, 2.0am

Zambia v Japan, RTÉ2/BBC, 8.0am

England v Haiti, RTÉ2/ITV, 10.30am

Denmark v China, RTÉ2/BBC, 1.0pm

SUNDAY JULY 23

Sweden v South Africa, RTÉ Player/BBC, 6.0am

Netherlands v Portugal, RTÉ2/BBC, 8.30am

France v Jamaica, RTÉ2/ITV, 11.0am

MONDAY JULY 24

Italy v Argentina, RTÉ Player/ITV, 7.0am

Germany v Morocco, RTÉ2/ITV, 9.30am

Brazil v Panama, RTÉ Player/ITV, noon

TUESDAY JULY 25

Colombia v South Korea, RTÉ Player/BBC, 3.0am

New Zealand v Philippines, RTÉ Player/ITV, 6.30am

Switzerland v Norway, RTÉ2/ITV, 9.0am

WEDNESDAY JULY 26

Japan v Costa Rica, RTÉ Player/ITV, 6.0am

Spain v Zambia, RTÉ2/BBC, 8.30am

Canada v Ireland, RTÉ2/ITV, 1.0pm

THURSDAY JULY 27

USA v Netherlands, RTÉ Player/BBC, 2.0am

Portugal v Vietnam, RTÉ2/ITV, 8.30am

Australia v Nigeria, RTÉ2/BBC, 11.0am

FRIDAY JULY 28

Argentina v South Africa, RTÉ Player/ITV, 1.0am

England v Denmark, RTÉ2/BBC, 9.30am

China v Haiti, RTÉ2/ITV, noon

SATURDAY JULY 29

Sweden v Italy, RTÉ2/BBC, 8.30am

France v Brazil, RTÉ2/BBC, 11.0am

Panama v Jamaica, RTÉ2/ITV, 1.30pm

SUNDAY JULY 30

South Korea v Morocco, RTÉ Player/BBC, 5.30am

Norway v Philippines, RTÉ Player/BBC, 8.0am

Switzerland v New Zealand, RTÉ Player/BBC, 8.0am

Germany v Colombia, RTÉ2/ITV, 10.30am

MONDAY JULY 31

Costa Rica v Zambia, RTÉ Player/ITV, 8.0am

Japan v Spain, RTÉ Player/ITV, 8.0am

Canada v Australia, RTÉ2/BBC, 11.0am

Ireland v Nigeria, RTÉ News/BBC, 11.0am

TUESDAY AUGUST 1

Portugal v USA, RTÉ Player/ITV, 8.0am

Vietnam v Netherlands, RTÉ Player/ITV, 8.0am

China v England, RTÉ2/ITV, noon

Haiti v Denmark, RTÉ Player/ITV, noon

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 2

Argentina v Sweden, RTÉ Player/BBC, 8.0am

South Africa v Italy, RTÉ Player/BBC, 8.0am

Jamaica v Brazil, RTÉ Player/ITV, 11.0am

Panama v France, RTÉ Player/ITV, 11.0am

THURSDAY AUGUST 3

Morocco v Colombia, RTÉ Player/BBC, 11.0am

South Korea v Germany, RTÉ Player/BBC, 11.0am

Knockout stage coverage TBC

SUNDAY AUGUST 20

World Cup Final, RTÉ2, 11.0am