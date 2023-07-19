Women’s World Cup TV schedule: Your complete guide to all the games
Irish soccer fans can now choose to watch the Women’s World Cup on BBC, ITV or RTÉ after the end of a TV rights row that put British coverage in doubt for a time.
In a negotiating tactic that would make an RTÉ presenter’s agent blush, FIFA president Gianni Infantino threatened a media blackout if some European broadcasters didn’t improve their bids.
He said that TV stations offered the world governing body a mere $1m-$10m for the rights, compared with $100m-$200m for the men’s World Cup.
A new undisclosed deal has since been struck, presumably improving on the dissatisfactory sum that Infantino called “a slap in the face to women worldwide” . . . and FIFA’s finances, no doubt.
Evanne Ní Chuillin, Peter Collins, Clare MacNamara and Marie Crowe will present all 64 games across RTÉ2, RTÉ Player and RTÉ News Channel.
Former international Stephanie Roche will accompany George Hamilton and Adrian Eames on commentary, while Karen Duggan and Richie Sadlier will occupy the analysts’ chairs.
Meanwhile on the other side of the Irish Sea, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott will lead BBC’s team, who share broadcasting duties with ITV.
Presenter Laura Woods will spearhead ITV’s line-up for their games, which will feature former Ireland international goalkeeper Emma Byrne as a pundit.
TODAY
New Zealand v Norway, RTÉ2/BBC, 8.0am
Australia v Ireland, RTÉ2/ITV, 11.0am
TOMORROW
Nigeria v Canada, RTÉ Player/BBC, 3.0am
Philippines v Switzerland, RTÉ Player/ITV, 6.0am
Spain v Costa Rica, RTÉ2/BBC, 8.30am
SATURDAY JULY 22
USA v Vietnam, RTÉ Player/BBC, 2.0am
Zambia v Japan, RTÉ2/BBC, 8.0am
England v Haiti, RTÉ2/ITV, 10.30am
Denmark v China, RTÉ2/BBC, 1.0pm
SUNDAY JULY 23
Sweden v South Africa, RTÉ Player/BBC, 6.0am
Netherlands v Portugal, RTÉ2/BBC, 8.30am
France v Jamaica, RTÉ2/ITV, 11.0am
MONDAY JULY 24
Italy v Argentina, RTÉ Player/ITV, 7.0am
Germany v Morocco, RTÉ2/ITV, 9.30am
Brazil v Panama, RTÉ Player/ITV, noon
TUESDAY JULY 25
Colombia v South Korea, RTÉ Player/BBC, 3.0am
New Zealand v Philippines, RTÉ Player/ITV, 6.30am
Switzerland v Norway, RTÉ2/ITV, 9.0am
WEDNESDAY JULY 26
Japan v Costa Rica, RTÉ Player/ITV, 6.0am
Spain v Zambia, RTÉ2/BBC, 8.30am
Canada v Ireland, RTÉ2/ITV, 1.0pm
THURSDAY JULY 27
USA v Netherlands, RTÉ Player/BBC, 2.0am
Portugal v Vietnam, RTÉ2/ITV, 8.30am
Australia v Nigeria, RTÉ2/BBC, 11.0am
FRIDAY JULY 28
Argentina v South Africa, RTÉ Player/ITV, 1.0am
England v Denmark, RTÉ2/BBC, 9.30am
China v Haiti, RTÉ2/ITV, noon
SATURDAY JULY 29
Sweden v Italy, RTÉ2/BBC, 8.30am
France v Brazil, RTÉ2/BBC, 11.0am
Panama v Jamaica, RTÉ2/ITV, 1.30pm
SUNDAY JULY 30
South Korea v Morocco, RTÉ Player/BBC, 5.30am
Norway v Philippines, RTÉ Player/BBC, 8.0am
Switzerland v New Zealand, RTÉ Player/BBC, 8.0am
Germany v Colombia, RTÉ2/ITV, 10.30am
MONDAY JULY 31
Costa Rica v Zambia, RTÉ Player/ITV, 8.0am
Japan v Spain, RTÉ Player/ITV, 8.0am
Canada v Australia, RTÉ2/BBC, 11.0am
Ireland v Nigeria, RTÉ News/BBC, 11.0am
TUESDAY AUGUST 1
Portugal v USA, RTÉ Player/ITV, 8.0am
Vietnam v Netherlands, RTÉ Player/ITV, 8.0am
China v England, RTÉ2/ITV, noon
Haiti v Denmark, RTÉ Player/ITV, noon
WEDNESDAY AUGUST 2
Argentina v Sweden, RTÉ Player/BBC, 8.0am
South Africa v Italy, RTÉ Player/BBC, 8.0am
Jamaica v Brazil, RTÉ Player/ITV, 11.0am
Panama v France, RTÉ Player/ITV, 11.0am
THURSDAY AUGUST 3
Morocco v Colombia, RTÉ Player/BBC, 11.0am
South Korea v Germany, RTÉ Player/BBC, 11.0am
Knockout stage coverage TBC
SUNDAY AUGUST 20
World Cup Final, RTÉ2, 11.0am