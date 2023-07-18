Women’s World Cup: ‘My sons are backing Ireland, the girls are for Australia – let’s hope it’s a draw’

Excitement is at fever pitch among the Irish community in Sydney ahead of Ireland’s clash with the hosts on Thursday

Australian player Mary Fowler (third from left) with the Donnelly family in Sydney. Keith Donnelly’s (second from right) family have a close relationship with Fowler and her family because of the Matildas player’s Irish heritage

Irish expats in Australia are in the grip of World Cup fever ahead of the opening game in Sydney this week against the tournament’s hosts.

Inner West Mayor of Sydney, Darcy Byrne, from the City Council, has joined forces with the Consulate General of the Republic of Ireland, Rosie Keane, to publicly screen Ireland’s first game against Australia.

The match is set to be shown live on a big outdoor screen in Sydney for those not lucky enough to get a ticket.

Ms Keane said: “This is the first time the Republic of Ireland women’s football team have qualified for the World Cup and it is so fitting that their first match will take place in Sydney, a city where so many Irish people call home”

Olwyn Connolly and her partner have lived in Australia for almost 15 years and are heading to the upcoming game on Thursday. The couple have two children, Oisín (9) and Eabha (7) who were born in Sydney and have dual citizenship.

The family are “very excited” for the opening game with the kids wearing their “gear near daily now in anticipation”.

Honestly, the whole ticketing system seems to have been quite the debacle

Ms Connolly told the Irish Independent that the family are a “soccer madhouse” who all play with local clubs.

“The excitement at the prospect of having international teams so close to home is brilliant for the local game.

“We didn’t try for tickets on the first release, mostly as it was so under-promoted. We didn’t really think to look for tickets, and then missed it.

“The promotion and general chat about the World Cup really started to build when the kids went back to school this year (in February) and we were keen not to miss out again. But of course we did – on all subsequent releases – despite being online and in the queue for tickets up to 45 minutes before they were released.

“Honestly, the whole ticketing system seems to have been quite the debacle.

“We had all but given up hope on getting tickets for the opening Australian game and the most important one to us – Ireland v Australia – but Fifa released some additional tickets late last week and we managed to nab some. We’re not sitting together, which as an Irish family, watching Ireland v Australia, in Sydney for the first game of the WWC is a real shame, but at least we are at the stadium for the experience.”

The Ireland soccer squad with manager Vera Pauw (centre), junior minister Thomas Byrne and Tánaiste Micheál Martin during a World Cup send-off at Farmleigh House, Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Jonathan McKirdy (26), living in Sydney since March, got his residency last month due to an Australian parent and has no intention of moving home until his home county Mayo wins an All-Ireland. While Jonathan has been to the Aviva to show support for the men’s international team, this will be his first women’s international match.

“I’ve been to see Man United ladies in the WSL, I think it’s great that the coverage of the WSL is now available on Sky Sports.

The atmosphere has been building the last week or so and you can see the buzz by all sets of fans

“I think they’ll (Ireland) have it all to do but it’s their first ever World Cup so expectations won’t be too high, but it’s great to see and hopefully a few results will go their way.

Meanwhile, Conor Ó Gamhnain (21) from Galway said he “never thought” he would get to see a World Cup game in person, “but luckily the game is on my doorstep here in Sydney so I knew I had to get a ticket to support the country”.

“The atmosphere has been building the last week or so and you can see the buzz by all sets of fans. Obviously a lot of other supporters are coming from all sorts of countries to support their teams.”

Additionally, Keith Donnelly is calling all Irish in Sydney to join Keith’s Closet in a meet-up at 6.15am on Wednesday morning at the Coogee steps. The aim is to show the Girls in Green that the Irish community is behind them.

Keith is calling on all Irish to wear green to the event to show their support.

Keith also joined Rosie Keane to fly the flag for the Republic of Ireland at the Fifa Women’s World Cup unity walk on the Sydney Harbour Bridge on June 25.

Keith’s family have a close relationship with young Australia star Mary Fowler (20) and her family due to the Matildas player’s Irish heritage. Fowler and her mother travelled from England to visit the Donnelly family in Dublin recently.

“We have the Fowler family staying with us over the World Cup tournament, so we’re all heading to the match on Thursday and her mum and sister and brother are flying in tomorrow and they’re going to be with us for four to six days and her dad will arrive on Wednesday or Thursday. There’s going to be 12 of us in the house on the Thursday night after the match.”

Keith’s son Max, who is nine, will be supporting Ireland in the tournament, while his two daughters will be cheering on the Matildas.

“We’re hoping for a draw and then whatever happens after that happens.”