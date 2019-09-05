Women's soccer funding the latest to suffer from FAI fallout as Sport Ireland hold firm

IRISH rugby and golf were the biggest winners in Sport Ireland's new funding scheme for women's sport initiatives.

But, just 24 hours after the national senior women's team made a winning start to their Euro 2021 campaign and appointed a new full-time manager, it emerged that women's soccer is the latest victim of the FAI's current impasse with Sport Ireland.

Like all national sports bodies, the FAI submitted an application to the new specialist scheme which has been set up to specifically drive women's development in sport.

But women's soccer got nothing, solely because Sport Ireland is currently refusing to fund any element of the FAI until it is satisfied that the governing body of Irish soccer has sorted out their governance issues.

Sport Ireland has almost doubled its funding for the revamped scheme to over €3million for the next two years and awards ranged from €240,000 to the IRFU down to €6000 to Weightlifting Ireland.

The next biggest grant after rugby was to the new Confederation of Irish Golf (€200k).

Irish athletics, tennis, gymnastics, hockey and swimming all got €150k and basketball, cycling, rowing, triathlon got €100k each.

Sport Ireland stressed that the funding was solely based on the quality, innovation and sustainability of each sport's submissions and said their success will be strictly measured in two years time.

Online Editors