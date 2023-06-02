Women’s National League clubs stunned by €550k state funding snub

With World Cup a month away, Irish women’s soccer dealt major blow as FAI tell clubs of funding rebuff but Sport Ireland leave door open

Women’s National League clubs have been left stunned after being informed by FAI chiefs that a €550,000 funding application to Sport Ireland has been rejected.

With Ireland’s first World Cup campaign less than 50 days away, some cash-strapped clubs amongst the 11-team league had partly budgeted for the estimated €50k windfall per club which had been confidently expected to be delivered ahead of this weekend’s mid-season break.

However, independent.ie discovered this week that clubs have received official communication from the FAI which informs them that the application for the €550,000 funding was rebuffed by Sports Ireland.

There is a possibility that the FAI may seek to re-submit their application and an official response from Sport Ireland indicated that the proposal remained a live prospect, despite the letter that was sent to clubs last week.

The FAI are meeting government next week to discuss their application for funding contributions towards a reported €900m of infrastructural requirements as outlined in their 2022 strategic blueprint.

An FAI-commissioned report, first exclusively highlighted on independent.ie by soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell, recently raised questions about the funding of horse and greyhound racing.

This followed on from outgoing FAI chairperson Roy Barrett’s criticism of how soccer has been funded by successive governments.

Contacted by independent.ie to ascertain the status of the FAI’s request for Women’s National League funding, Sport Ireland said in a statement: “Sport Ireland has received a proposal from the FAI about the Women’s League of Ireland. That proposal is still under consideration.”

The FAI told independent.ie - “We are in regular communication with all key stakeholders around wider funding and grant opportunities and of course football for women and girls is high on our agenda but we do not comment publicly on any of these discussions until it is appropriate so to do.”