Women’s football no longer needs to prove itself, say self-starting reporters

Two self-starting women’s football reporters covering the 2023 Women’s World Cup have said they believe women’s football no longer needs to “prove” itself. Rachel O’Sullivan, 34, from Dublin, and Sophie Downey, 36, from London, launched GirlsontheBall – an online platform for women’s football in the UK and Ireland, in 2012 having been inspired by a trip to watch Great Britain against Brazil at Wembley during the 2012 London Olympics. “We both went home then and said, ‘you know, let’s try and find out a bit more about women’s football’ and there just wasn’t really anything out there,” Ms O’Sullivan told the PA news agency. “So we thought maybe we could set up a website for women’s sport. But that we would start with football.” Eleven years on and their platforms have tens of thousands of followers, while the pair, who are married to one another, are enjoying reporting on the latest iteration of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. “I don’t think we need to prove ourselves anymore,” Ms O’Sullivan said.