Women’s FAI Cup holders Shelbourne to face DLR Waves as quarter-final draw is made

Women’s FAI Cup holders Shelbourne will face DLR Waves for a place in the last four after the quarter-final draw was made at FAI HQ this morning.

Noel King’s side received a bye into the last eight and will host a DLR side who produced a huge cup upset by dumping out four-time winners Wexford Youths on penalties last weekend.

2022 runners-up Athlone Town, who overcame Galway United on penalties in the first round, face a tough assignment against current Premier Division leaders and two-time cup winners Peamount United.

Bohemians comfortably saw off Cabinteely on the weekend and will host Sligo Rovers in the last eight, who thumped Bonagee United 11-0 in the cup on Sunday.

The last quarter-final clash sees newcomers Shamrock Rovers travel south to face 2020 finalists Cork City. This year’s final is pencilled in for Tallaght Stadium on Sunday November 19.

Women’s FAI Cup quarter-final fixtures

Shelbourne v DLR Waves

Bohemians v Sligo Rovers

Athlone Town v Peamount United

Cork City v Shamrock Rovers

Games to be played on the week ending Sunday September 17.