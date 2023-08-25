Women’s FAI Cup First Round previews

Women’s FAI Cup First Round fixtures

Terenure Rangers v Cork City, 2.0

(Richmond Park)

Cork City remain bottom of the league and winless after 14 games but the 2020 finalists should progress past FAI Amateur Cup winners Terenure.

Verdict: Cork City

Treaty United v Peamount United, 2.0

(Markets Field)

While Women’s Premier Division leaders Peamount eye a first title since 2020, they will be targeting a third FAI Cup here starting with a Treaty side who they only squeezed past 1-0 in May.

Verdict: Peamount United

DLR Waves v Wexford Youths, 4.0

(UCD Bowl)

Four-time winners Youths suffered a shock semi-final exit to Athlone last year and will look to avenge that defeat beginning in Belfield today in a repeat of the 2022 quarter-final. Youths defeated the Dublin side 4-1 seven days ago, and 2-0 at the Bowl last May.

Verdict: Wexford Youths

Shamrock Rovers v Killester Donnycarney, 5.30

(Tallaght Stadium)

With Abbie Larkin and Áine O’Gorman back from World Cup duty, league newcomers Rovers should breeze past non-league Killester-Donnycarney, with anyone wearing a jersey from either club (or an Ireland shirt) gaining free admission to the cup tie.

Verdict: Shamrock Rovers

Athlone Town v Galway United, 7.0

(Athlone Town Stadium)

After finishing runners-up in the league and cup last term, Athlone’s 2023 hasn’t gone to plan so far, with former manager Tommy Hewitt resigning in June. Galway will be buoyed by their All-Island Cup triumph last month and may just edge this Lissywollen clash.

Verdict: Galway United (AET)

Tomorrow

Cabinteely v Bohemians, 2.0

(Carlisle Grounds)

Bohs have been the surprise package in the league this season, sitting in fourth currently, and following good displays against Youths (3-0 win) and the Hoops (0-0 draw), last year’s semi-finalists will fancy their chances in Wicklow.

Verdict: Bohemians

Sligo Rovers v Bonagee United, 2.0

(The Showgrounds)

Sligo Rovers have won just one of their 13 league games so far this season but should overcome their Donegal opponents here, who lost 7-0 to Cork City in last year’s first round.

Verdict: Sligo Rovers

Note: Champions Shelbourne have received a bye into the quarter-finals.