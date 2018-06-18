Sport Soccer

Monday 18 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

France FRA 2

Australia AUS 1

REPORT

Argentina ARG 1

Iceland ISL 1

REPORT

Peru PER 0

Denmark DNK 1

REPORT

Croatia CRO 2

Nigeria NGA 0

REPORT

Costa Rica CRI 0

Serbia SRB 1

REPORT

Germany GER 0

Mexico MEX 1

REPORT

Brazil BRA 1

Switzerland SUI 1

Full Time

Sweden SWE 1

South Korea KOR 0

REPORT

Belgium BEL 3

Panama PAN 0

REPORT

Tunisia TUN 0

England ENG 0

Ongoing

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Senegal SEN

Russia RUS

Egypt EGY

Portugal POR

Morocco MAR

Uruguay URY

Saudi Arabia SAU

Iran IRN

Spain ESP

Denmark DNK

Australia AUS

France FRA

Peru PER

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Wolves swoop for Sporting Lisbon goalkeeper Rui Patricio

The 30-year-old Portugal international has signed a four-year deal, subject to international clearance.

Rui Patricio is Portugal’s number one (Mike Egerton/EMPICS)
Rui Patricio is Portugal’s number one (Mike Egerton/EMPICS)

By Press Association Sport staff

Wolves have pulled off a major coup by securing the services of Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio from Sporting Lisbon.

The newly-promoted Premier League club announced Patricio had signed a four-year deal, subject to international clearance.

The 30-year-old has won 70 caps for his country, helping Portugal win Euro 2016 and starting their World Cup opener against Spain on Friday.

Patricio came through Sporting’s youth system before making his debut in 2006.

He leaves Sporting having made 460 appearances, making him second on the Primeira Liga club’s all-time list.

Patricio becomes Nuno Espirito Santo’s second summer capture following the signing of Mexico forward Raul Jimenez.

