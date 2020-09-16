Wolves show faith in Irish U21 star Connor Ronan with four-year deal

Wolves have shown their faith in Ireland Under-21 cap Connor Ronan by agreeing a new contract which keeps the midfielder at Molineux until 2024

Ronan has yet to play in the Premier League for the club and, having had spells on loan last season to Dunajska Streda (Slovakia) and Blackpool, he's been loaned out again this term, to Grasshoppers Zurich, with their new season due to start next weekend.

But the club have now revealed that Ronan signed a four-year deal before leaving for Switzerland, and have backed him to go all the way at international level and win senior caps..

"We recognise that Connor keeps improving, but we also recognise that he’s a young player with a lot more development still to come, which is reflected in this new contract," Scott Sellars, head of Academy at Wolves, said.

"What we love about Connor is his attitude to try new experiences. A lot of players from England don’t want to venture outside their doorsteps, but Connor’s got a very forward-thinking attitude to go and try new things.

"He went to Slovakia and thrived, improving himself not only as a player, but also in his personal development, experiencing and relishing the different cultures.

"He’s also done very well at international level with the Republic of Ireland under-21s and Stephen Kenny, who was the under-21s coach and is now the head coach, has always rated Connor very highly.

"We hope he will soon progress to the full Ireland squad, because we believe he has the ability and potential to do that.

"Connor’s next challenge is to do well with this new opportunity at Grasshoppers, and we hope it is another step in helping him to progress even further in his career."

Ronan qualified for Ireland through his grandparents and has been in the Irish set-up since he was 17.

"My grandparents on my dad's side were from Galway and Kilkenny, they are my biggest fans, they always find ways of watching my Ireland games on a stream, I always get a message from them before and after every game," he told The Herald last year.

"I know how proud my dad's parents are for me to play for Ireland, that's through the family, my girlfriend's dad's mum was from Ireland as well so there is an Irish link there too.

"It's an honour for me to represent my country but when I see how proud my family are of me, it makes it more special, more of an honour, how much it means to them."

