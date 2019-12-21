Wolves secure comeback victory over struggling Norwich

Raul Jimenez grabbed a late winner as Wolves struck twice in the second half to come from behind and secure a 2-1 victory over struggling Norwich at Carrow Road.

The Canaries started the game strongly and looked to be building on their draw at Leicester last week when Todd Cantwell broke the deadlock in the 17th minute to give his side the lead.

The home side were dominant throughout the first half and could have doubled their lead, with Teemu Pukki forcing Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio into two diving saves.

However, in the second half, it was a different story, as Romain Saiss nodded home the equaliser from a Joao Moutinho cross in the 60th minute.

Following the leveller, Wolves kept looking for the deciding goal to take all three points and were rewarded for their pressure when Jimenez struck the winner in the 81st minute.

The result leaves Norwich without a home win since their shock victory over Manchester City in September, while Wolves bounced back from a narrow defeat to Tottenham the previous weekend to record their sixth win of the season.

Norwich started brightly and forced Patricio forced into two early saves, from Kenny McLean and Pukki inside the first 10 minutes.

The Canaries looked to have taken an early lead with Alex Tettey’s shot from distance, but Patricio managed to get his fingertips to the ball and knock it onto the post to deny the Norwegian his second goal of the season.

With the hosts looking dangerous, they only had to wait until the 17th minute to make their pressure count and, after a clever one-two with McLean that left Wolves unable to clear, it was Cantwell who fired the ball into the back of the net.

Norwich looked a different side from the one who lost to Sheffield United, while Wolves lacked attacking options, only forcing Tim Krul into his first save after almost 26 minutes.

Pukki had a good chance to double his side’s lead just before half-time but his effort was straight at Patricio.

Wolves started the second half looking to level the tie, with Adama Traore keen to make an impact after he struggled to get going in the first half – the Canaries defenders were quick to close down the forward every time he looked to attack the goal.

At the start of the second half it was the home side who came closest to scoring, and Emi Buendia picked up the ball and hit a left-footed effort narrowly over the bar just before the hour mark.

Moments later, Wolves found the equaliser against the run of play, when Moutinho played a short corner one-two with Jonny before sending the ball in for Saiss to head home.

The visitors had a chance to take lead when Jimenez won the ball on the edge of the box before turning and shooting, but his effort flashed over the bar.

Following a lengthy delay due to a problem with the assistant referee’s radio technology, Wolves struck the winner immediately after, with Jimenez taking a touch in the box before firing home his side’s second of the match, and his 16th goal of the season in all competitions.

PA Media