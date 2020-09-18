Wolves make move for Liverpool defender Ki-Jana Hoever

Wolves have made a move for Liverpool youngster Ki-Jana Hoever but the versatile defender will cost them in excess of £10million.

The 18-year-old made his debut at Molineux in a third-round FA Cup defeat in January 2019 – becoming the club’s youngest player in the competition – but has made only three cup appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side since.

Liverpool brought the Holland youth international to their academy from Ajax in September 2018 for a fee of around £90,000.

His versatility means he can play at right-back and centre-half and, with Wolves having sold Matt Doherty to Tottenham, Hoever is seen as an option for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

However, the PA news agency understands any deal would cost them in excess of £10million, including add-ons.

PA Media