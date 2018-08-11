Wolves hit back twice to deny 10-man Everton

Wolves’ return to the Premier League began with a 2-2 draw as they twice battled back to earn a point against 10-man Everton at Molineux.

Wolves’ return to the Premier League began with a 2-2 draw as they twice battled back to earn a point against 10-man Everton at Molineux.

Debutant Richarlison, Everton’s club-record signing, scored a goal in each half either side of Ruben Neves’ equaliser from a free-kick, awarded after Phil Jagielka was shown a straight red card late in the first half.

It looked like Wolves’ first home Premier League match for six years would end in disappointment, but Nuno Espírito Santo’s team replied again 10 minutes from time as Raul Jimenez capped a fine individual display with a headed goal.

The goals and the red card were the only notable pieces of action of the first half.

Everton edged ahead after 17 minutes. Leighton Baines swung a lefted-foot free-kick into the penalty area and Willy Boly’s attempt at a headed clearance hit a wall of players. When the ball dropped, Richarlison was on hand to finish from inside the six-yard box.

Jagielka was sent off after 40 minutes. A loose touch from a routine pass along the back line from fellow centre-half Michael Keane left Jagielka having to stretch to challenge Diogo Jota.

He caught the Wolves forward on the ankle with his studs and referee Craig Pawson was quick to pull out a red card.

Referee Craig Pawson shows a red card to Everton’s Phil Jagielka (Nick Potts/PA)

From the resulting free-kick, which was taken almost four minutes later after Everton had protested against the decision and boss Marco Silva had substituted Gylfi Sigurdsson to bring on Mason Holgate, Neves produced a piece of brilliance.

All six of the Portugal playmaker’s goals last season in the Championship were scored from outside the penalty area, and he picked up where he had left off in the Premier League.

Neves curled a righted-foot shot into the top corner from 22 yards out, although Jordan Pickford got a hand on the ball and will be disappointed he did not keep it out.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford fails to stop the ball Ruben Neves scores the first goal for Wolves (Nick Potts/PA)

Wolves’ numerical advantage was not obvious as the game remained an even affair, with both sides having chances just before the hour mark.

Cenk Tosun brought a parry from Rui Patricio with a shot from outside the area before, at the other end, Pickford stood up to block a driven effort from Raul Jimenez when the summer signing was through on goal.

Richarlison scored his second goal after 67 minutes, using Conor Coady as a screen as he curled a low shot from the left side of the area around the Wolves defender and into the far bottom corner of the net, beyond Patricio’s desperate dive.

Everton looked happy to try to hold on to their lead and for the first time Wolves looked like they had a man advantage. Last season’s Championship title winners built up the pressure and were rewarded after 80 minutes.

Neves turned provider this time, floating a lovely deep cross over the head of Keane for Jimenez to attack and score with a downward header into the bottom corner.

Press Association