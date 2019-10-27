Wolves defender Willy Boly set to see specialist over suspected ankle fracture

Wolves defender Willy Boly will see a specialist on Tuesday after suffering a suspected ankle fracture in training.

The 28-year-old is to undergo a scan on Monday as the club seek confirmation of an initial diagnosis which suggested he fractured the fibula in his left ankle, and then seek expert opinion on the way forward.

Speaking after Sunday afternoon’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Newcastle, manager Nuno Espirito Santo said: “He’s going to do the MRI and see really what he has. Then on Tuesday, he’s going to go to a specialist to see what we’re going to do.

“But the worst is that what happened yesterday is a moment of sadness, and to see him in pain suffering, that was terrible for us.

“He’s a big, big guy, an important player and a fantastic man. We’ll miss him, of course we’ll miss him.”

PA Media