Wolves defender Willy Boly could face Liverpool after making a swift recovery from a fractured ankle.

Wolves defender Willy Boly could face Liverpool after making a swift recovery from a fractured ankle.

Wolves defender Willy Boly could make return from injury against Liverpool

The centre-back has been sidelined since suffering the injury in training in October.

But he has made a rapid comeback and should be joined in the squad on Thursday by Diogo Jota.

The forward suffered a dead leg during the defeat at Watford on New Year’s Day but is in contention to face the Premier League leaders.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo said: “We have good news. We have Diogo normally integrated into the team, working with the squad.

“Boly also, so things are getting better.”

Wolves are also chasing former Norwich striker Nelson Oliveira, currently at AEK Athens, and Olympiakos winger Daniel Podence.

Nothing has been agreed for the pair and any deals are unlikely to be done before Thursday’s game but discussions between the clubs remain ongoing.

“We are the same last week. We’re working. Here, we’re working on bringing players,” added Nuno.

“We have to bring players that can give us immediate solutions as we still have a lot of games in front of us.”

Wolves lost 1-0 at Anfield in December after having a Pedro Neto goal disallowed by VAR with Jonny offside in the build up.

Liverpool remain unbeaten this season and 13 points clear of Manchester City with two games in hand.

Wolves have taken points off City, Leicester, Manchester United and Arsenal this season as they look to become the first team to beat Jurgen Klopp’s side this term.

Nuno said: “What we’ll do is prepare ourselves well and play the game. Our fans will be behind us, it’ll be a fantastic atmosphere, so we have to enjoy the game.

“We have to compete. That is the word – compete. When you compete, you don’t give up. Every ball is important.

“They’re very good and do things very well. It’s a very good, fantastic team.

“Liverpool are a huge club and a good team.”

PA Media