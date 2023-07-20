Wolves confirm return of Matt Doherty to Molineux on a free transfer

Doherty was a free agent after the end of a bizarre, fruitless spell at Atletico Madrid which followed the abrupt conclusion to his Spurs career in January.

The London club paid £15m to Wolves for Doherty's services in 2020 with the Dubliner earning the move after elevating his game to another level following their promotion to the Premier League.

He had spent a decade with the club after signing from Bohemians in 2010 and the 31-year-old will now look to prolong his Premier League career in familiar surrounds.

"I think there is only five players here who were there the last time, so it is a bit strange," said Doherty, who is Julen Lopetegui's second new signing of a summer where Nathan Collins was sold because of cash constraints.

"Once I get training and everything like that, it will all be fine. I’d been here a long time and had some great times here as well. I still have my house here in the midlands and I’ve been able to move straight back into that, so everything has been running really smoothly.

“My kids were brought up here and my first was born during the first pre-season when Nuno arrived, so it’s kind of all that I’ve known really.”

“I spoke to him (Lopetegui) on the phone before and he was obviously a big reason why I came back. I saw him earlier on today, but it was a brief face-to-face, but I’m sure we will have some time over the next few weeks to try and get to know each other.”

Doherty will be back in Dublin on Saturday week, July 29 for a pre-season Aviva Stadium friendly with Celtic.