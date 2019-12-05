Wolves complain to UEFA about treatment of supporters at Braga game

Wolves have submitted a formal complaint to UEFA over the way their fans were treated at their Europa League match in Braga.

Wolves took around 6,000 supporters to Portugal last week and the club received a large number of complaints from their fans.

Some reported on social media they were held up from going into the Estadio Municipal with claims they had phone chargers, flags, bags and food confiscated.

The teams drew 3-3 as both qualified from Group K to reach the last 32.

A statement read: “Wolves can confirm a formal complaint has been submitted to UEFA regarding a number of safety and security concerns during the club’s Europa League game against SC Braga.

“The club has received an unprecedented number of complaints from supporters who were left disappointed, distressed and in some cases injured, during ingress to the Estadio Municipal de Braga.

“Wolves takes the safety of its supporters extremely seriously, and these type of incidents are not what is expected when attending events organised by UEFA or its member clubs.

“We sincerely thank all supporters who have taken the time to share their experience with us to help form our report and now await a response from UEFA.”

