Wolves boss Nuno relishing Reds test

They host Jurgen Klopp’s pace-setters at Molineux on Friday with the Reds aiming to go four points clear at the top.

Wolves have won their last three games and are unbeaten against Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea this season leaving manager Nuno confident.

He said: “It’s a big challenge for us, we are OK, we are prepared. We require a lot, it’s a fantastic team, a fantastic manager – what a game.

“They are at the top of the league and that says a lot. We are going to face one of the best teams in Europe and we look forward to it.

“It will be a packed Molineux, always supporting the team. (A) noisy Molineux, that is what we want and what we expect.

“Our spirit will never go away from us, the way we work and believe and the way we support each other. That’s what makes you proud when you have a bad moment and you come out of it.

“It doesn’t mean it can’t happen again but we are ready.”

Diogo Jota is out with a hamstring injury having come off in the 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

He remains a doubt with Wolves unable to see the severity of the issue until the injury settles down.

“Diogo is not an option, all the others are options and we will try to compete to the maximum of our efforts and beliefs,” Nuno added.

Nuno also spared a thought for Jose Mourinho after his former Porto manager was dismissed as Manchester United boss on Tuesday.

The pair worked together between 2002 and 2004 in Portugal.

He said: “When you speak about Jose Mourinho, personally he had an impact on me. I was a member of the squad in 2004 (when Porto won the Champions League) and that will stay forever.

“When you have someone who follows you and coaches you, you follow them and you do everything you can because you believe in that idea.

“That’s the impact Jose had on me and everyone in the squad, he taught us how to win.”

Press Association