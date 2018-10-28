Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo ready for VAR in Premier League

Nuno Espirito Santo is ready for video assistant referee technology to be used in the Premier League after Wolves were denied a first-half penalty in the defeat at Brighton.

The Portuguese was unhappy with referee Anthony Taylor’s decision to allow play to continue when Matt Doherty’s powerful drive struck the arm of Albion winger Jose Izquierdo.

Wanderers dominated proceedings on the south coast but were left empty-handed after Glenn Murray secured a 1-0 win for the hosts with his 100th Brighton goal.

“It is something that there’s no doubt it will come,” head coach Nuno said of VAR, which is being trialled in the top flight this season.

“I just hope that it comes better than is going around in football.

“When it comes to the Premier League, they must be really sure but if it represents the truth of the game, (it is) welcome.

“Sometimes the referee sees things and gives them, sometimes they don’t see it.

“You have to understand, respect and hope they improve as much as you want to improve.”

Brighton moved nine points clear of the relegation zone on Saturday by scraping a third successive 1-0 victory.

Albion were far from their best in front of a record crowd of 30,654 at the Amex Stadium and scored with their only shot on target.

Seagulls boss Chris Hughton is pleased with his side’s healthy gap on the division’s bottom three at this early stage of the season.

The 59-year-old guided Brighton to safety with two fixtures to spare last term following promotion and has repeatedly said that survival remains the club’s primary objective.

“I think when you are Brighton playing in this division you are always looking down as opposed to up and it’s really about picking up points and securing as big a gap as we can from that bottom three,” he said. “That’s pleasing.

“You get value from different victories, there’s a value from this one.

“Hopefully at some stage we’ll get a victory where it’s an open, free-flowing game where we’ve played to what our potential is.”

Press Association