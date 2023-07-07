Wogan saves Drogheda as Shamrock Rovers draw blank

Rory Gaffney of Shamrock Rovers in action against Luke Heeney of Drogheda United during the Airtricity Premier Division match at Weaver's Park Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Drogheda United have carved out a most unexpected niche in the last two seasons, that off Shamrock Rovers’ bogey team, with Kevin Doherty’s team now unbeaten in six games against their illustrious opponents.

Two draws against them at Weavers Park this term have come either side of a thrilling victory at Tallaght Stadium in May.

The champions were in County Louth for the second week in a row and began the game like a team with a point to prove after last week’s defeat to Dundalk gave rise to title talk in Inchicore especially.

Their fast start did not yield a goal however and Drogheda ended the half strongly, much to the frustration of a sizeable travelling support that contributed to the highest Weavers Park attendance of the season.

Graham Burke’s long-range effort was as close as Rovers had come to breaking Drogheda’s resistance in the opening half. That was repelled by a combination of teenage goalkeeper Andrew Wogan and Conor Keeley.

The home side’s best opening came via a corner. Emmanuel Adegboyega rose highest but his header lacked direction. Luke Heeney, a player who rarely troubles the scoresheet, unleashed a vicious drive from 35 yards that hit the upright.

Leon Pohls was beaten by that effort, as was Wogan at the other end when Dylan Watts shot skimmed the crossbar. Roberto Lopes blocked Dayle Rooney’s goalbound shot and his team could not break down an ever-resolute United rearguard. Five minutes of injury time offered no fresh route to goal.

DROGHEDA - Wogan; Heeney, Adegboyega, Keeley, Weir; Deegan, Noone; Foley,

Markey, Rooney (McNally, 74); Brennan.

SHAMROCK ROVERS - Pohls; Cleary, Lopes, Hoare; Nugent (Finn, 78) Watts, Noonan (Kenny, 61), Poom, Kavanagh; Gaffney, Burke (Greene, 78).

REF – Kevin O’Sullivan