WNL round-up: Peamount hang on to top spot with victory over Treaty United

Áine O'Gorman of Peamount United in action against Tara O'Gorman of Treaty United. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Peamount United were made work for their 3-0 win over Treaty United, which ensured the Dubliners continue to reign at the top of the Women’s National League.

Frustrated at not being able to break through, Peamount mixed up their approach and got their first goal through a long-range strike from Sadhbh Doyle following a short corner.

Two more quick goals from Áine O’Gorman and Eleanor Ryan-Doyle put the champions in command.

Elsewhere, second-placed Wexford enjoyed a 5-0 victory over Galway, who conceded the first when Shauna Fox put the ball into her own net beofre Lynn-Marie Grant, Sinead Taylor, Ellen Molloy and Aisling Frawley found the back of the net.

Airtricity National League

Results – Athlone Town 2 Cork City 2; Shelbourne 2 DLR Waves 1; Treaty United 0 Peamount United 3; Wexford Youths 5 Galway WFC 0

Fixtures

Saturday – DLR Waves v Bohemians, UCD Bowl, 6.0; Cork City v Wexford Youths, Turners Cross, 2.0; Peamount United Athlone Town PLR Park, Greenogue, 6.0. Sunday – Treaty United v Shelbourne FC, Jackman Park, 2.0

P W D L Pts

Peamount 4 4 0 0 12

Wexford Yths 5 3 1 1 10

Shelbourne 4 3 0 1 9

DLR Waves 4 2 1 1 7

Galway 5 2 1 2 7

Bohemians 4 1 1 2 4

Cork City 5 0 3 2 3

Athlone Town 4 0 2 2 2

Treaty United 5 0 1 4 1

Irish Independent