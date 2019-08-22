Celtic put one foot into the group stages of the Europa League with a 2-0 play-off first leg win over AIK Stockholm at Parkhead.

Wins for Celtic, Wolves and Linfield, while Rangers claim draw in Europa League play-off first legs

Second-half goals from James Forrest and Odsonne Edouard did the damage for Neil Lennon's men against their stubborn Swedish opponents.

Northern Irish champions Linfield could be joining Celtic in the group stages, after they claimed a stunning 3-2 win over Azerbaijani league winners FK Qarabag.

The Belfast side went one better than League of Ireland champions Dundalk by beating Qarabag after the Lilywhites were beaten 4-1 on aggregate in their Champions League tie three weeks ago.

Linfield's Mark Stafford celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Europa League play-off first leg win over Qarabag at Windsor Park, Belfast. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

While Faycal Pherras gave the visitors a 15th minute lead, Linfield hit back in stunning fashion with goals in the 40th and 46th minutes from Mark Stafford and Shayne Lavery respectively.

Lavery then gave the Blues a two-goal cushion in the second half with a 75th minute strike only for Qarabag to claim what could be a vital away goal with a 93rd-minute Magaye Gueye penalty.

Wolves, meanwhile, enjoyed a 3-2 win over Torino in Turin.

The Premier League outfit took a fortuitous lead through a 43rd-minute Bremer own goal, and they doubled their advantage on 59 minutes through Diogo Jota, before Lorenzo De Silvestri pulled a goal back for Torino in the 61st minute.

Raul Jiminez, however, restored Wolves' lead on 72 minutes before an Andrea Belotti penalty brought the visitors' lead to the minimum.

Rangers, meanwhile, drew 0-0 with Legia Warsaw to leave next week's second leg at Ibrox hanging in the balance.

UEFA Europa League Play-Off Round - First Leg

FK Suduva (0) 0 Ferencvaros (0) 0

Celtic (0) 2 AIK (0) 0

Ararat Armenia (1) 2 F91 Dudelange (0) 1

Ludogorets (0) 0 Maribor (0) 0

Linfield (2) 3 FK Qarabag (1) 2

Slovan Bratislava (0) 1 PAOK (0) 0

Astana (2) 3 BATE (0) 0

Torino (0) 2 Wolverhampton (1) 3

Legia Warsaw (0) 0 Rangers (0) 0

FCSB (0) 0 Guimaraes (0) 0

PSV (0) 3 Apollon Limassol (0) 0

AEK Athens (1) 1 Trabzonspor (2) 3

Feyenoord (1) 3 Hapoel Beer Sheva (0) 0

Gent (0) 2 Rijeka (1) 1

Espanyol (0) 3 Zorya (1) 1

Partizan Belgrade (1) 2 Molde (1) 1

Braga (0) 1 Spartak Moscow (0) 0

Malmo FF (2) 3 Bnei Yehuda (0) 0

Strasbourg (1) 1 Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 0

AZ (0) 1 Antwerp (1) 1

FC Copenhagen (1) 3 Riga FC (1) 1

