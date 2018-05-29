Winks looking ahead to next season after successful ankle surgery

Winks was ruled out of England’s World Cup campaign after playing only three matches since the turn of the year, but he now hopes to be fit for the new season following his operation.

Winks featured in 25 Premier League games for Spurs last season, and made his international debut in England’s 1-0 win over Lithuania back in October.

He would have been in contention to make Gareth Southgate’s squad for this summer’s tournament in Russia, but the second half of his campaign was scuppered by the ankle problem.