Wing-back Jonny signs extended Wolves contract until 2025

Wolves wing-back Jonny has signed a contract extension until 2025.

The 26-year-old Spaniard has been with the club since the summer of 2018, initially on loan from Atletico Madrid before making it a permanent deal in January 2019.

Having registered 87 appearances across the last two campaigns, he then made his first of 2020-21 in Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Leicester as he returned after a knee injury.

Jonny, who has scored three goals for Wolves, won the first of his three senior Spain caps in October 2018.

PA Media