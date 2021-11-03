Ireland are set to welcome some of the biggest stars in football and rugby to the Aviva Stadium.

The sold out signs are up at the Aviva Stadium as some of the biggest stars in world sport come to town within three days next week and Independent.ie is offering four lucky readers the chance to win the hottest tickets in town as Portugal and the All Blacks visit Dublin.

On Thursday, November 11, Stephen Kenny's Ireland take on Portugal in their World Cup 2022 qualifier with Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and friends needing to win to secure their place in Qatar.

The game sold out in minutes when the FAI put the tickets online, but Independent.ie have two tickets on offer for subscribers to Daniel McDonnell's 'The Halfway Line' newsletter.

The competition is open to anyone who has signed up to the brilliant weekly digest of all things Irish football - all you have to do is click the link below and sign up, while clicking the 'Opt in' marketing button.

If rugby is more your thing, Independent.ie also has two tickets for Ireland's clash with the mighty All Blacks on Saturday week, November 13.

The sold out fixture is the first meeting of the two teams since the 2019 World Cup quarter-final and Ireland's first chance to test themselves against the world's best under Andy Farrell.

To enter, all you have to do is be signed up to 'The Collision', Rúaidhrí O'Connor's weekly rugby newsletter, at the link below.

Best of luck!

WIN: Two tickets to Ireland v Portugal, link: https://competitions.independent.ie/win-tickets-to-ireland-vs-portugal.html