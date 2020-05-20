Willy Caballero agrees 12-month contract extension at Chelsea

Willy Caballero has agreed to stay at Chelsea for another 12 months.

The club exercised the option to extend his contract by a further year until the end of the 2020-21 season.

Caballero told the club’s official site: “I am very happy to make this announcement. It is a privilege to be part of this Chelsea squad and the Chelsea family, at one of the most historic clubs in the Premier League.

“It is a difficult time for everyone right now so I feel blessed by this opportunity and truly appreciate it.

We have some @willy_caballero contract news! âï¸ — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) May 20, 2020

“I want to thank my team-mates for helping me to be my best and I want to thank the boss and the club for extending my contract.

“I’m sure they will continue to demand the maximum from me and I will compete with the same energy as always. I am very happy.”

Caballero has made nine appearances this season, before it was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

PA Media