William Nicholson’s Bluebell have ‘everything to gain’ against Galway

Robert Bayly, in action for Shamrock Rovers against Cork City in 2014, will line out for non-league Bluebell United against Galway in the FAI Cup tomorrow. Photo: Sportsfile

Bluebell United manager William Nicholson insists the pressure is on Galway United ahead of their FAI Cup first-round tie tomorrow.

The cup clash will be Nicholson’s first game in charge of the Leinster Senior League outfit, after being promoted from the Saturday side. The club, based on Dublin’s Naas Road, reached the FAI Intermediate Cup final in May but were defeated 2-0 by Cork’s Rockmount. Tomorrow’s meeting with the Tribesmen is Bluebell’s first competitive outing of the season, and one they are relishing.

“We have nothing to lose, and everything to gain,” said Nicholson, ahead of the Tolka Park clash.

“We were absolutely delighted, it’s always great to get a big game like that. Our club against a League of Ireland team, they are the draws you want. This is what you play football for, these big occasions. It gives everyone in the club a lift, and those who keep it running day-to-day.

“I’m really looking forward to getting going. I was the assistant manager last year when we got to the Intermediate Cup final, so I knew a lot of the lads already.

“We have some sponsors who’ve helped us revamp the ground and the dressing rooms. Everybody’s getting stuck in, it’s been great.”

Bluebell, who finished ninth in the Leinster Senior League last season, have several players in their ranks who have played in the League of Ireland and England. The club recently signed Killian Brennan, who won three Premier Division titles, three FAI Cups and five League Cups during spells with Derry City, Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic, among others. The midfielder was also named PFAI Player of the Year in 2013.

The Dublin 22 outfit also have former Leeds United and Shamrock Rovers midfielder Robert Bayly, who has won the Premier Division and FAI Cup. James O’Brien will also line out and had spells at Birmingham City and Bradford City before returning to the League of Ireland to play for Shelbourne and Bohemians.

“We have a good hungry bunch of lads, so we’re not an easy draw, that’s for sure,” Nicholson added, with two-time Premier Division winner Bobby Ryan amongst his backroom team. Ryan also made 107 appearances for the Tribesmen, who arrive to the capital second in the First Division.

“Pre-season has been up and down though with people away on holiday. The intermediate lads have only finished up their season, so this game has come on top of us really, really quickly. Galway are in full swing and coming to the business end of their season, so the pressure is on them. That’s the way we’re looking at it. We will give it 100pc and would like to think we’ll get something out of it. We’ll go out and enjoy the occasion.”