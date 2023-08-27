Will Smallbone hands Stephen Kenny timely injury boost ahead of Ireland squad announcement

Will Smallbone will be fit in time for Ireland's upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and the Netherlands

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has been handed a boost with the news that midfielder Will Smallbone is set to be fit for next month's Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Smallbone started Southampton's first two Championship games of the season but suffered an ankle injury in the closing stages of their 4-4 draw with Norwich City just over a fortnight ago.

Southampton boss Russell Martin said afterwards that the 23-year-old suffered a 'heavy whack' on his ankle but subsequent scans revealed that the injury wasn't long-term.

Smallbone sat out of his side's win over QPR on Saturday but Martin has confirmed that he's on track to return for next Saturday's trip to Sunderland, which comes two days after Kenny names his squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying double-header against France and the Netherlands.

"He’ll be here and he’ll be ready for Sunderland," said Martin of Smallbone, who has earned three caps since his senior debut against Latvia last March.

The news will come as a boost to the Ireland boss, who is already without the likes of captain Séamus Coleman, Mikey Johnston and Michael Obafemi, while James McClean faces a race against time to recover from a recent knee injury.