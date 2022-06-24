| 12.9°C Dublin

Will Patching’s penalty earns Derry valuable three points as they close in on Dundalk

UCD 0 Derry City 1

Derry City boss Ruaidhrí Higgins will be delighted as his side have gone our matches unbeaten in the league. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Derry City boss Ruaidhrí Higgins will be delighted as his side have gone our matches unbeaten in the league. Photo: Sportsfile

Derry City boss Ruaidhrí Higgins will be delighted as his side have gone our matches unbeaten in the league. Photo: Sportsfile

Derry City boss Ruaidhrí Higgins will be delighted as his side have gone our matches unbeaten in the league. Photo: Sportsfile

Will Patching scored against UCD for the third match running as Derry City ended their slump with a first win in eight at the UCD Bowl.

This victory edges Derry to within a point of second-placed Dundalk. 

Derry’s Brian Maher was the first goalkeeper to see action, on eight minutes, getting down well to hold a crisp drive from Dylan Duffy.

He was worked again by Mark Dignam before UCD should have taken the lead on 33 minutes, with Sean Brennan ballooning over.

A minute earlier Derry’s Ciaran Coll headed powerfully wide from Will Patching’s corner with what was Derry’s first real chance. 

Derry continued to dominate in the second half, Dara Keane making a superb block to deprive Joe Thompson, before they took the lead on 53 minutes from a penalty after Michael Gallagher tripped McGonigle.

Patching staggered his run-up to side-foot the ball to the bottom corner for his ninth goal of the season.

UCD – Moore; Gallagher (Ryan, 66), Keaney, Todd, Osam; Brennan (Nolan, 66), Keane; Dignam (Verdon, 66), Caffrey, Higgins (Lonergan 57); Duffy (Norris, 84).

Derry City – Maher; Porter, S McEleney, McJannet, Coll; Thomson, P McEleney; Kavanagh (Lafferty, 89), Patching, Smith (E McLaughlin, 90+4); McGonigle (Akintunde 73).

Ref – R Matthews (Midlands).

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy