Will Patching strikes late to seal it for Derry

Derry City 2, Sligo Rovers 1

Will Patching’s late, late penalty got Derry City back to winning ways in a dramatic finale at the Brandywell.

Minutes after Sligo goalkeeper Luke McNicholas had denied Ben Doherty from the spot, Derry were awarded a second penalty, and Patching made no mistake with 94 minutes on the clock.

City took the lead on the half hour, thanks to an incisive through ball from Brandon Kavanagh and an emphatic finish by McGonigle, who swept home his third goal of the season.

Sligo responded quickly and the Brandywell was silenced when former City defender Danny Lafferty levelled just 10 minutes later. Niall Morahan did brilliantly in the middle of the pitch and he sent Lafferty forward into space, with the full back drilling the ball low past Brian Maher and into the net from 18 yards.

Substitute Patching looked to be Derry’s best chance of a winner in the second half and he came close on 75 minutes when he collected a pass from Ronan Boyce just inside the area and he attempted to find the top corner with a brilliant curling effort which just cleared the crossbar.

Derry City dominated the closing stages, and Doherty almost scored a spectacular second on 81 minutes when he met Patrick McEleney’s pass with a superb first-time effort which hit the inside of the post and somehow stayed out.

Moments later, Doherty took aim again, but this time his shot was blatantly blocked by the half of John Mahon, and referee Neil Doyle pointed to the penalty spot. Doherty stepped up to put his team back in front, but his effort was saved by McNicholas, who also stopped Doherty’s rebound.

DERRY CITY: Maher, Boyce, Connolly (S McEleney 85’), McJannet, Doherty; Diallo (P McEleney 68’), Dummigan (C Kavanagh 85’), B Kavanagh (Patching 64’); Duffy, McGonigle (Mullen 64’), McMullan.

SLIGO ROVERS: McNicholas, Brannefalk, Radosavljevic (Campbell 93’), Pijnaker, Lafferty (Cawley 68’), Bolger (Browning 78’), Morahan, Liivak; Mahon, Fitzgerald, Mata.

REFEREE: Neil Doyle (Dublin).