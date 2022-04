Wigan Athletic's Will Keane celebrates at full time during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswich.

Ireland striker Will Keane snatched a point to put Wigan on course for promotion to the Championship with a 2-2 draw at Ipswich.

Wigan now need only one point to seal promotion and lie five points clear of their closest challengers Rotherham and MK Dons.

Keane put the Latics ahead on the stroke of half-time, but second half goals from Conor Chaplin and Sam Morsy gave Town the lead.

However, Keane struck on 86 minutes to level matters and, in doing so, claim his 22nd goal of the season.